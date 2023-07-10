MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested in Maurice in connection with a recent shooting.

Corey Verret has been arrested as the suspect in a shooting on McDonald Rd.

According to police, Verret fired multiple shots at the complainant’s vehicle when they crossed each other of the road. The complainant said he and Verret had recently gotten into arguments.

Deputies located and collected pistol casings in the roadway in the area of the shots fired.

Search warrants were obtained for Verret’s residence and vehicle where a pistol was recovered.

Verret was arrested and booked into VPCC and charged with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and illegal discharge of a firearm.