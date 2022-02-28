VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Vermilion Parish School System says masks are now optional for students on school buses.

News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke with parents about the change and not everyone agrees.

“Well I think they should wear it,” said one parent.

The decision was announced Friday to make masks optional on school buses.

However, despite the rule change one parent tells News 10 their children will still mask up.

“I think they should wear it just until everything is really sorted out and the CDC do what they have to do to get this corrected and then maybe then we can stop wearing the masks,” said one parent.

Superintendent Tommy Byler says they are following the updated CDC guidelines.

“Effective February 25, 2022, CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.”

The Vermilion Parish parent says the pandemic disrupted his children’s lives. He says it interrupted their education and can not take that risk again.

“They caught it once and everybody made it through. It was a scare because the children were out for two weeks.”