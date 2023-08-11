ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Vermilion Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict in a murder case stemming back from 2017.

Jalen Juwan Levine was arrested back in Dec. of 2017 for the murder of 14-year-old Dylan Plowden and attempted first degree murder of 16-year-old Journal Kelly. “This is just another of many great cases that our law enforcement agencies sent us to prosecute, and we want to commend them for their work. I also want to commend our Vermilion Parish DA’s office for their persistence and working so hard on this case to make sure justice was served for the victim’s family,” said District Attorney Don Landry.

Levine will be sentenced in November. He faces mandatory life without parole on the first degree murder charge and up to 50 years on the attempted first degree murder charge.