ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Denham Springs man has been arrested and charged in connection with a rape allegedly committed at gunpoint in Abbeville on Sunday, authorities said.

The Abbeville Police Department received a complaint Sunday afternoon of a man pulling a handgun on a woman on Schlessinger Street. Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim who said that Mathew Scott went to her house with a handgun and raped her.

The victim was transported to Abbeville General Hospital so a rape kit could be administered, police said. Officers then got the victim’s statement as to what she said occurred at her residence.

A BOLO was put out to all area law enforcement agencies for Scott, 33, from Denham Springs, and a description of the vehicle he was driving.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office along with Louisiana State Police stopped the vehicle on I-10 near the University Street exit. Scott was placed under arrest and taken into custody and served with a warrant for First Degree Rape and False Imprisonment, authorities said.

Scott was transported to Vermilion Parish Correctional Facility and is being held on Charges of First-Degree Rape and False Imprisonment. His bails are set at $1S0,000 for First Degree Rape and $50,000 for False Imprisonment.