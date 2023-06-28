ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A man is behind bars in Vermilion Parish for allegedly setting fire to a home with five people inside.

Jeaneen Campbell said she was sleeping early Monday morning in her house, as were her 6-month grandchild, 12-year-old son, 16-year-old daughter and 24-year-old daughter. Her daughter and son woke her up and told her they were smelling smoke.

“My daughter and them told me I just stood outside by the gravel, and I was just stuck because it was like, how could this happen to us? But I don’t know. I was just in awe for a little minute,” Campbell said.

Campbell said she thought the smoke was fog from looking at the camera outside the home but as soon as she walked in the hallway, she could smell the smoke. After she opened the front door, she discovered the house was on fire and called for help.

The Abbeville Fire Department and police officers were dispatched to the house. Once firefighters determined that the incident appeared suspicious, they called the State Fire Marshal in to investigate.

Authorities went on to say that Timothy Brown, 52, had been on the scene around the time the fire department responded. The Abbeville Police Department was able to detain him through the State Fire Marshal’s investigation until they got a warrant for his arrest and then officially booked him in connection with the case.

Ashley Rodrigue with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said, “The homeowner did report to our deputies past run-ins with this individual and having been threatened by this individual, so it wasn’t too much of an investigation to land on Mr. Brown as a suspect in this case since there was a history with the victims.”

Brown is currently in the Vermilion Parish Jail. His bond is set at $100,000. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Abbeville Police Department are still investigating the case.