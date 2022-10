KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – A fatal crash on Hwy 14 in Kaplan has been confirmed by Louisiana State Police (LSP).

According to authorities, one person is dead, and two were seriously injured as a result of the six-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on Hwy 14 in Kaplan, about a mile from Kaplan High School.

Information is limited, however, KLFY crews are on the way to the scene. KLFY will have more information on the upcoming newscast.