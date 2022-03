VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Firefighters battled a large fire at the old Catfish Wholesale building in Vermilion Parish.

Firefighters from several areas responded to the now abandoned building near Hwy. 696 @ 697 Monday afternoon.

It took well over an hour to get the fire under control, according to reports.

The cause is unknown.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information.