(KLFY) – A corgi from Vermilion Parish has won the People’s Choice Pup award at the American Farm Bureau Convention Annual Convention (AFBF).

The four-year-old corgi, Case, belongs to Louisiana Farm Bureau members Kelsi and Amanda Duhon who entered their pet in the 2023 AFBF Dog of the Year contest.

According to the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation (LFBF), Case received more online votes on social media than other dogs from across the country.

His victory was announced during the Mid General Session at the 104th Annual Meeting of the AFBF.

“We have him on the farm just as a pet, but he comes in all the tractors with us,” Amanda Duhon said. “He comes ride in the [John Deere] Gator and checks all the cows with us. He’s definitely a constant companion. He’s always in my office, at my feet. We just don’t go anywhere without him.”

According to LFBF, Amanda Duhon wrote a children’s book which featured Case as the main character. The book, titled “Case and the Sugar Run,” has Case follow the production of sugar from the planting of sugarcane to the final product used to make his favorite treat, corgi cookies.

“I worked at a veterinary clinic for ten years,” Amanda Duhon said. “What I always noticed was that dogs bridge the gap between everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are. If you have a dog, you’ve got a friend. It’s easy to talk to somebody in any kind of setting or any kind of background that has a dog. I wanted to give people in fields other than agriculture a way to relate to agriculture in a fun way.”

For winning the title of People’s Choice Pup, Case will receive a year’s supply of Purina Pro-Plan dog food and other Purina products.

“He’s got a bag of treats waiting at home,” said Duhon. “And he’s going to get a brand new bed for my office. He’s definitely getting spoiled.”