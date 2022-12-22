VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced agents have cited a Kaplan man for alleged guided hunting violations on Dec. 19 in Vermilion Parish.

Agents cited Ryan C. Frederick, 43, for six counts of failing to comply with hunting guide rules and regulations, authorities said. Frederick is alleged to have acted as a paid hunting guide without a license.

Agents began investigating Frederick at the beginning of the hunting season when they were informed about his license revocation. Frederick had his license revoked and cannot possess a hunting guide license until 2027.

LWDF said on several occasions agents were able to set up surveillance on Frederick and observed him take customers out on guided goose hunts in a rice field near Kaplan. Frederick’s hunting guide business was called Feathered Rice Outfitters.

Agents were able to obtain customer statements about hiring Frederick for his services and found Frederick’s ledger that showed monetary payments in return for past guided hunts and future guided hunts, authorities said.

Agents made contact with Frederick at his residence on Dec. 19 and cited him for illegally guiding goose hunts.

Failing to comply with hunting guide rules and regulations brings a $400 to $950 fine per count, according to the LDWF.