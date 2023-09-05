FORKED ISLAND, La. (KLFY) — LDWF have cited two Vermilion Parish men for illegally killing a deer in Forked Island.

Agents of the LDWF said they cited two men on Sept. 1 for multiple hunting violations. Davin A. Miller, 18, of Abbeville was cited for hunting deer during a closed season, failing to tag deer, failing to validate deer, failing to comply with harvest card regulations and hunting without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses.

Agents also cited Ronald J. Menard, 25, of Kaplan, for possession of an illegally taken deer and an untagged deer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LDWF said they received information about an illegally taken deer near Cuz road in Forked Island and after an investigations agents learned a 10 point deer was taken by Miller on Aug. 23 with a .308 rifle. Rifle season for this area does not open until Oct. 21.

Menard retrieved the deer for Miller and transported it to Miller’s house where it was cleaned, according to authorites.

Agents seized the deer head and antlers.

Hunting deer during a closed season and possession of an illegally taken deer carries up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail for each offense. Failing to tag deer, failing to validate deer, failing to comply with harvest card regulations and possession of an untagged deer brings up to a $350 fine. Hunting without basic and deer hunting licenses carries up to a $50 fine for each offense.

Miller may also face civil restitution totaling $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer

Agents participating in the case are Corporal Derek Logan, Corporal Nathan Vanya, Senior Agent Joshua Segrest and Agent Clinton Willis.