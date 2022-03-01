ERATH, La. (KLFY) — The Erath Fire Department responded to a large grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Chad Savoy said the fire was started by a homeowner burning debris near Conrad Street and Ollie Road.

He said it quickly got out of control as the wind direction changed.

There were no injuries or structural damage from the fire.

Savoy said fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control before it reached several nearby homes.

Multiple big trucks from Kaplan, Broussard, Leblanc, Abbeville and Delcambre responded to assist.