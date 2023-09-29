VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Vermilion Parish Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash took the life of 45-year-old Justin R. Roberie of Lafayette.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on La. Hwy. 82 near John G. Bares Road in Vermilion Parish at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the crash occurred as Roberie was driving a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on La. 82. For unknown reasons, Roberie failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway to the right and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Roberie was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Impairment is unknown, and a toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

Troopers urge motorcyclists of all ages and experience levels to take extra precautions while riding and ensure they are adequately prepared and trained for various riding conditions. Through participation in certified training programs, riders are educated on safe riding practices such as being visible, dressing for safety, applying effective riding strategies and knowing the capabilities and limitations of their motorcycle.

Motorcycle riders can find more information on helmet guidelines and rider safety courses by visiting the LSP website.

Troop I has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 41 deaths in 2023.

Latest stories