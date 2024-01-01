MILTON, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is dead after a crash in Vermilion Parish.

According to State Police, Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 82 near Lulu Road south of Milton around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

State Police discovered the crash happened when the driver of a 2023 Audi was heading west on Hwy. 82. The Audi left the roadway to the right for unknown reasons, struck a tree and caught on fire.

The driver, Jakima Morrissey, 40 of Lafayette, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown, and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

