VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s S.W.A.T. team, arrested a man in connection to multiple burglaries.

Rashawn Sterlin, of Lafayette, was arrested after police connected him to multiple burglaries in Vermilion Parish.

After police learned that multiple burglaries were committed by the same person, they were able to identify Sterling as the suspect.

Police got warrants from Sterling, and were aided by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s S.W.A.T. team in located Sterling in Maurice.

LPSO tried to do a traffic stop on Sterling, but he fled in away at a high speed, and due to the danger Sterling was causing, police decide to call off the pursuit.

Detectives got a search warrant for Sterling’s residence and were able to locate Sterling and taken him into custody.

Multiple pieces of jewelry believed to belong to victim(s) were also found in the residence.

Sterling was arrested with charges stemming from the earlier vehicle pursuit as well as his active warrants.

He was released into the custody of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and was transferred to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Sterling was booked for charges of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (2 counts).

Sterling’s bond for the burglaries was set at $40,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.