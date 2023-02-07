KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Education has recognized 41 schools as Comeback Campuses. One of them is Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan.

The department presented them with the Comeback Campus banner Tuesday morning.

LDOE says these schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.

Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that are performing at higher levels in reading and math than before the pandemic. These schools increased the percentage of students scoring Mastery and above and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory in both math and ELA on 2022 statewide assessments when compared to 2019.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Comeback Campuses gain a variety of benefits such as recognition on Louisiana School Finder in addition to an official banner presentation, according to the LDOE website.

Louisiana Comeback is a coordinated campaign to recover and accelerate learning lost due to challenges from the pandemic and hurricane-related school disruptions. In 2021, the LDOE asked school systems across the state to join the Louisiana Comeback by committing to invest a portion of their pandemic relief fund into three primary areas: attendance and wellbeing, recovery and acceleration, and professional learning. You can learn more at louisianacomeback.com.

Other area Comeback Campuses include: