VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, a Kaplan Police Officer has been arrested on a third-degree rape charge.

Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr., 35, of Kaplan, La, has been arrested in connection to a third-degree rape charge.

Authorities said the allegations came from an incident early on July 22 when Kraut Jr. was at a bar when a female victim was about to leave. Kraut Jr. asked if he could bring the victim home, to which she said no. After Kraut Jr’s persistence and with the victim’s knowledge that he was a local police officer, the victim agreed to let him bring her to her home.

Police said instead of taking her home, Kraut Jr. brought her to a “country” road outside the city limits of Kaplan and committed a non-consensual sexual act on her.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the complaint and then called out the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

The CID obtained an arrest warrant for Kraut Jr. for third degree rape, with a bond set at $25,000.

Kraut Jr. was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center without incident and the investigation is on-going and more charges are possible.