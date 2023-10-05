KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)– A Kaplan police officer was arrested Thursday in connection with a traffic stop incident where police said he used excessive force with a dangerous weapon on a subject.

Patrick Doucet, 27, was charged with filing a false report, malfeasance in office and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Kaplan Police Department.

Authorities said Doucet was also fired from the police department. He is in custody at the Vermilion Parish jail.

His bond is set at $20,000, according to KPD.

More information will be shared when available.

