KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – The Kaplan Police Department is currently investigating a bomb threat at Rene Rost Middle School.

According to KPD, students and faculty were evacuated from the school earlier today. According to KPD, there was writing on the wall in the boy’s bathroom.

KPD went into the school with a K-9, however, nothing was found. The investigation is ongoing, and KPD is actively reviewing video.

The Vermilion Parish School District sent out the following message regarding the threat.

According to KPD, Rene Rost is back in school. No arrests have been made at this time.