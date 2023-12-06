KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)– The Kaplan Police Department is requesting the public’s help with locating a missing juvenile.

Authorities said Nicholas Theall was last spotted leaving his grandmother’s house in Kaplan after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

If you know the whereabouts of Theall, you are urged to contact the KPD at 337-643-8600.

Authorities have not disclosed the age of the juvenile.

