KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)– The Kaplan Police Department is requesting the public’s help with locating a missing juvenile.
Authorities said Nicholas Theall was last spotted leaving his grandmother’s house in Kaplan after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
If you know the whereabouts of Theall, you are urged to contact the KPD at 337-643-8600.
Authorities have not disclosed the age of the juvenile.
