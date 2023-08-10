KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Kaplan man for setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s recreational vehicle while she was inside.

Hunter Harrington, 25, was booked on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated arson. Additional charges were included from another agency, according to SFM.

The Kaplan Fire Department responded Aug. 3 to a report of an RV fire in the 100 block of St. Peter Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the female resident had safely escaped the fire.

SFM deputies said the fire began on the exterior of the camper and was intentionally set.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities said the victim had recently been receiving threats from a former boyfriend, Harrington. Shortly before the fire, the victim reported that Harrington showed up at her home, but she did not let him in. The victim reported then receiving a threatening phone call from Harrington and, within minutes, discovering the outside of the RV on fire.

A warrant was obtained for Harrington’s arrest and, with the assistance of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, he was later located and taken into custody. No bond details were released.