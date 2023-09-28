ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A juvenile that was walking on a levee near Community and Theall Roads was attacked by three dogs on Sunday, Sept. 24, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrived at the same time as medical assistance, and the juvenile was given aid.

The juvenile was hospitalized then later released, and animal control took custody of the dogs.

A report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office for violation of the Leash Law Ordinance and negligent injuring, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.