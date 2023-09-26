VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported they arrested one juvenile and charged several other juveniles for the recent ATV and motorcycle thefts.

The juvenile arrested has been turned over to the Office of Juvenile Justice, according to authorities. Some of the juveniles charged appeared in court and were given ankle monitors while two others were released to the custody of their parents due to lack of bed space at juvenile facilities.

The juveniles range between the ages of 15-17 years-old. Officials say detectives have completed an extensive investigation and sent the case files to the District Attorney for prosecution.

A few items remain missing but several have been recovered and returned to the owners.

This is all the information that has been released. The investigation continues and more charges are possible.

If anyone has purchased a dirt bike or ATV from a juvenile recently, it is possible that it could be

stolen. Please contact a VPSO detective at 337-898-4403 and make arrangements for a detective to examine the bike/ATV to make sure it is not stolen and avoid being in possession of stolen goods, which is against the law and could result in criminal charges.

The Sheriff reminds everyone to be vigilant in securing their items by removing the keys off their

ATV’s and dirt bikes and secure them in a locked building or with a heavy-duty chain and to also to record the VINs and keep in a safe location so you can provide to authorities if it is stolen.

