JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man has been arrested after a months-long narcotics investigation, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO).

Claude McDowell, 41, of Jennings, was charged with distribution of heroin and transactions involving drug proceeds, according to VPSO.

According to VPSO, officers with the Lake Arthur Police Department (LAPD) were conducting a months-long narcotics investigation inside their jurisdiction.

After being arrested, McDowell was found to be with a large amount of U.S. currency. Officers continued working on the investigation and were able to identify a “stash” location inside the city limits of Abbeville, VPSO said.

LAPD then reached out to VPSO and a search warrant was granted, according to VPSO.

During the search, $60,760 of suspected drug proceeds were located and seized.

Courtesy of VPSO

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.