VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Gueydan Town Council appointed an interim police chief Monday.

Cru Delcambre has 16 years experience in other law enforcement agencies.

He is also from the community and will serve as police chief until December 31.

Delcambre is replacing embattled chief Shawn Theriot who resigned last week.

Several officers have also resigned recently sending Vermilion Parish deputies to help patrol the town.