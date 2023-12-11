VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion residents share their concerns about the safety of bicyclists along major highways after state police investigate a deadly bicycle accident claiming the life of Darrell Boudreaux, 61.

Casey “Pippi’ White, a concerned resident, is worried about the safety of cyclist and pedestrians.

“This time of the year specifically, you always hear of a lot of incidents with either bicyclists or somebody walking on the road. But you hear it all year long. So it’s definitely a concern of mine considering the fact that people are always traveling, and that’s not just one means of transportation,” said White.

White said despite what people may think, a lot of cyclist are always out and there is very little infrastructure for them.

“You come hunting. You come fishing. Believe it or not, you see a lot of bicyclists out, and unfortunately, there’s not a lot of access for bicyclists to reach. We have a lack of bicycle lanes, which is a big safety concern” White said. “Along these state highways, you have a lot of these cyclists, these competition cyclists that ride in seven and eight groups that usually ride together but sometimes ride alone. So it’s not just about maybe somebody going to the store to grab something down the road. It’s about it being healthy. It’s about, you know, treating everybody with safety. So I think it’s a safety concern, just that lack of bike lanes even in our parish.”

Ross Brennan with Louisiana State Police, Public Affairs Troop C said under Louisiana law bicyclists are considered a vehicle, and have the same rights and privileges that vehicles have to travel on roadways.

“There’s no law that says that they have to ride on the sidewalk or on the road other than some city ordinances that might require them to not ride on the sidewalk, but basically, a bicycle can ride in the roadway, and they can use the whole lane. So motorists traveling on the road have to be respectful that a bicyclist can be there under Louisiana law,” Brennan explained.

Cyclists can’t ride on an interstate or if there are posted signs saying that no bicycles are allowed. But other than those two instances, a bicyclist can ride on a city street, a parish road, or even a state highway.

A law called a vulnerable road user law that protects bicyclists from being harassed or taunted or being thrown objects towards them while they’re on the roadway from people in motor vehicles that might be passing them or in their direction. Louisiana also requires that nobody opens their door, which can potentially cause traffic problems. So, if a bicycle is traveling on sidewalks or on the shoulders of the roadway. You can’t open the door of your vehicle in such a way that could potentially hurt them by doing so and then colliding with the doors.

Brennan said for motorists, some safety things to keep in mind when traveling with bicyclists on the roadways are that if you do pass one, you have to give cyclists a minimum of three feet while passing.

“The main thing is just to be attentive and cautious for potential hazards on the roadway, like cyclists, but also pedestrians, and that’s why it’s so important to not drive distracted, focusing on the roadway,” said Brennan. “That way, you can see a potential hazard and react properly to it to prevent a collision and tragedy from occurring.”

For cyclists, some safety tips are to travel in the direction of the roadway design. They also have to obey all traffic laws. Also have a headlamp and a tail lamp on the bicycle.

“If you don’t have those during low-light situations. Technically, that bicycle shouldn’t even be on the roadway driving because it could potentially be a hazard for the motorists on the road who just can’t see you at night traveling down the road,” Brennan said.

“Another idea to be more visible is maybe possibly wear a high reflective vest, whether daytime or nighttime. Just that way, it kind of catches motorists’ eye a little bit better than just maybe a t-shirt or something like that, something brightly colored,” Brennan adds. “Fairly for both motorists and bicyclists basically have the golden rule: be mindful of how would you want to be treated in those situations if you riding a bicycle or if you were driving a car, and just try to think of your fellow person like that and maybe give them a little bit more space, have a little bit more patience on the roadway, and hopefully get everybody safely to where they’re trying to get to.”

White hopes to bring awareness for cyclist safety and other safety concerns such as lighting within the parish.

“It’s not just this incident. This incident allows us maybe to get some news heard about what’s been going on,” said White. “But overall, we have a big safety concern in all of Vermilion Parish, and not saying that we have a lack of leadership because we have great leadership. We have great people in places and offices, but they are stuck doing their jobs and taking care of the things that need to be done, and I think it’s going to take a community to step out and see what grants maybe we can gather and maybe put a plan together,” said White who wouldn’t might starting it up.

