ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested by Abbeville Police after breaking into a woman’s residence.

Cedric Evans, 50, was arrested by Abbeville Police after allegedly breaking into a woman’s residence.

According to police, the woman said her sister was staying at her house after a domestic incident with her husband threatening to kill her and her children, which was in Iberia Parish.

Evans, the sister’s husband, was at the complainant’s house kicking in the door and entering the home.

Evans cut someone with a knife while at the residence, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, Evans was leaving and officers told him to stop, which he did not. Evan’s then drove around again, hitting an Abbeville Police Unit head on, sending himself and the officer to the hospital.

Evans was arrested and a warrant to get a blood and urinalysis was obtained.

Evans is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, kidnapping, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and home invasion.