ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — After suspending its Hunter Safety Program due to COVID-19 restrictions, Vermillion Parish will be offering classes again this summer.

There will be two separate sections of the class offered, and both will be taught by Sheriff Mike Couvillon. Classes will be held at the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office training facility at 14202 Allen Bares Jr. Drive in Abbeville.

The course covers firearm and hunting safety, wildlife management principles, ethics, game identification, and outdoor survival. If you were born on or after Sept. 1, 1969, you must satisfactorily complete an LDWF-approved hunter education course and receive Hunter Education Certification prior to hunting in Louisiana, unless you are under direct supervision of a qualified person.

The first class will be offered on Friday and Saturday June 23 and 24. The second class will be held Friday and Saturday July 22 and 23. The Friday evening class will last three hours, from 5-8 p.m., and the Saturday class will last approximately seven hours, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch will be provided on Saturday for all participants.

If you are interested in attending, you must register online by going to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries website. All registrations must be done online through LDWF.