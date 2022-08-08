ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.) will host a Veterans Outreach Clinic in Abbeville on Wednesday.
The Veterans Outreach Clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 10, at the Louisiana Military Hall of Fame & Museum, located at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop in Abbeville.
Veterans are encouraged to ask questions and seek assistance regarding a variety of benefits and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) issues.
Representatives will be there to help with:
- Singing up for medical benefits
- File or check the status of a disability claim
- applying for residence in a State-run Veterans home
- Registering for job search services
- Learning about other available benefits
The Veterans Outreach Clinic initiative is aimed to bring Veterans services into communities across South Louisiana and to help Veterans access their benefits.