ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.) will host a Veterans Outreach Clinic in Abbeville on Wednesday.

The Veterans Outreach Clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 10, at the Louisiana Military Hall of Fame & Museum, located at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop in Abbeville.

Veterans are encouraged to ask questions and seek assistance regarding a variety of benefits and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) issues.

Representatives will be there to help with:

Singing up for medical benefits

File or check the status of a disability claim

applying for residence in a State-run Veterans home

Registering for job search services

Learning about other available benefits

The Veterans Outreach Clinic initiative is aimed to bring Veterans services into communities across South Louisiana and to help Veterans access their benefits.