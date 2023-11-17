GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY)– The Gueydan Police Department is trying to locate two suspects who were involved in a Dollar General theft.

Authorities said a male and female left through the Dollar General side door with a cart full of store items.

The male suspect put the items in a silver car that was parked by the side door. The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Henri Gueydan.

Those with information on the identities of these suspects are urged to contact GPD.

