CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Gueydan man dies in a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Calcasieu Parish.

On Tuesday Oct. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., Louisiana State Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 14 just east of Harrington road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of Robert Allen Elliott, 41, of Gueydan.

Officials said an investigation revealed a Dodge pickup truck, driven by Elliot, was traveling west on La. 14, at the same time a Peterbilt 18-wheeler was traveling east. Elliot crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane, and in an attempt to avoid a crash the 18-wheeler steered into the westbound lane. As this happened, Elliot steered back into the westbound lane and struck the 18-wheeler head on.

Elliot sustained fatal injures and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Elliott and the driver of 18-wheeler and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation