VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Gueydan man was killed when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Vermilion Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, Troopers were notified around 7 p.m. Monday night of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on LA 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish.

Investigations revealed a man was traveling east in the westbound lanes on LA 717, while the driver of a Toyota Tundra was traveling west. For reasons still being investigated, the Tundra struck the bicycle head-on, which caused the man to be ejected off the bicycle.

Allen J. Vincent, 60 of Gueydan was pronounced dead at the scene. Vincent was not wearing an approved helmet and sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the Tundra, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured. The bicycle had illuminating devices, but it is not known if the devices were working at the time of the crash.

Results from blood samples taken from Vincent and the driver of the Tundra are pending. This crash remains under investigation.