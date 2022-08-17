Gueydan, La. (KLFY)- The Gueydan Duck Festival will take place August 25 through August 28.

One of Louisiana’s fall festivals is the Gueydan Duck Festival, which is full of fun for everyone. Admission is $10 and the festival will have live entertainment, great food, Grand Parade, Senior Queen’s Pageant, Calling Contests, competitions, and more.

The Duck Festival also has a scholarship, the Ronnie Lougon Memorial Scholarship, that is “based on academics, activities, need, and community involvement. It is awarded to one male student and one female student and presented in two increments. $500 is given at graduation and $500 following the first semester in college upon achieving at least a 2.5 GPA,” according to their website.

The events for the festival are as follows:

Thursday, Aug 25

6:30-7:30 Lukas Meaux and Cajun Beat

8:30-10 Nik-L-Beer

Friday, Aug 26

6:30-8 Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco

8:30-10 Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns

10:30-12 Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Saturday, Aug 27

4:30-6 Swampland Revival

6:30-8 Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition

8:30-10 Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie

10:30-12 Casey Peveto Band

Sunday, Aug 28