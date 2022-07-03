VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Sunday morning crash in Vermilion Parish leaves a Franklinton man dead.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 35 near W. Liberty Farm Road in Vermilion Parish around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Larry August Ragas, Jr., 49 of Franklinton was driving a Nissan Armada north on LA 35. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, struck a bridge rail, and overturned.

Ragas was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.