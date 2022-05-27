VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Four men were sentenced for their involvement in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

The following men were sentenced after pleading guilty to theft of firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee:

Damien Briggs, 28, of Kaplan: Sentenced to 96 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Tawaski Lewis, 32, of Abbeville: Sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Travon Citizen, 18, of Abbeville: Sentenced to 21 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Dante Citizen, 23, of Abbeville: Sentenced to 14 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

32 firearms were stolen from the premises of Swampland Trading Co., a licensed firearms dealer in Maurice, on September 7, 2021. The four men admitted their involvement in the theft.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel.