VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A judge has found a former Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s deputy guilty on multiple charges of rape, sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile.

On Oct. 17, District Judge Thomas Frederick found Bryan Kibodeaux guilty of two counts of first degree rape, sexual battery, and molestation of a juvenile, which occurred from 2016 through 2019. The case involved three juvenile victims who testified at the trial in addition to testimony by Louisiana State Police investigators.

Kibodeaux was initially arrested for these and other charges on Feb. 5, 2019. At the time of his arrest, Kibodeaux had served almost 18 years with the agency. He was indicted on 23 sex crimes charges in April 2019, which included four counts of first-degree rape.

District Attorney Don Landry praised prosecutor Celeste White and the staff of the District

Attorney’s office in Vermilion Parish.

“These types of cases are difficult on everyone involved, from the victims and their families to our prosecutors and staff. Celeste White did a fantastic job of presenting difficult evidence in a professional way which resulted in this conviction. The result of this conviction is that a dangerous sexual predator is going to be sent to prison for a very long time and will not be able to commit this type of offense against little girls,” said Landry.

White had great praise for the victims and their families involved in the case.

“All three girls bravely testified in this case, and we and the families are very happy with the

result. This offender will not be able to do this to any other little girls in Vermilion Parish or anywhere else,” said White

Kibodeaux’s sentencing will take place in December, with him potentially facing up to two life sentences on the first degree rapes and from 125-495 years on the other charges.

