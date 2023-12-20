ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish is firing things up with their first-ever fire training facility.

Doris Langlinais, the fire coordinator for the police jury, said the new facility is budgeted at about $700,000. The center will be for the career and volunteer departments in Vermilion Parish to get hands-on training at a facility that’s made for fire department training purposes.

“The next closest facilities like this would have been in Lafayette or in Iberia Parish,” Langlinais explained. “Having something in Vermilion Parish, it’s going to improve participation by the fire departments, making it more realistic for the guys to put in some time without having to worry about travel.”

With approximately 250 firefighters in Vermilion Parish. Langlinais said facilities like the one in Abbeville are built for several different types of responses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Not just the typical house fire department response, but also there are some commercial building features to it, with it being multistory with it having the stairwells that it does. You also get some sprinkler system training and other commercial building training in here. It also has a built-in pop up top where the fire department can get some rope rescue training to it also,” he said.

He said the center is going to be mixed-use between fire departments doing their own training and also some state classes, which are going to be provided on-site on a scheduled basis.

“Having this facility is going to get more training, more quality training, into the firefighter’s hands, and this is going to, you know, improve not just response times by having perhaps more guys become interested in joining the fire departments in their local communities, but also not just having the number of personnel there, but also the quality of the training that the personnel are going to have,” Langlinais said.

Latest Posts