VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Abbeville man is dead after his tractor collided with another vehicle in Vermilion Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 167 at LA Highway 696 around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. An initial investigation shows a John Deere farm tractor and a GMC Sierra pickup truck were traveling north on US 167. For unknown reasons, the GMC truck rear-ended the John Deere tractor, which caused the tractor to overturn and eject the driver.

The driver of the tractor, Alvin J. Minnick, Jr., 64 of Abbeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. Minnick was not wearing any kind of seat belt. The driver of the truck, Olan Mouton, 48, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Mouton was wearing a seat belt.

Standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.