ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– While many families are gathering and celebrating the holidays, the Plowden family are having a difficult time after losing their loved one. Brittany Plowden spoke with News 10 about her sister to reflect on her life and the legacy she has left behind. Megan Plowden, 38, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scarborough, Maine.

“It was a shocker, and it still is,” Brittany Plowden said. “At this point, I know we’ve got to take it one day at a time. Everybody, not even the family outside of the immediate, still hasn’t accepted it.”

Brittany Plowden said her sister loved fashion and traveling. She had a fun personality; she was a people person who loved to be around family and friends. She said she would miss the times she and her sister would cook together or the advice she would give to her. Moreover, she admires how strong her sister was in fighting for nephew justice.

“Megan was an activist in the community,” she said. “She fought for Dylan’s justice, which is my nephew that passed away in 2017. Recently, he got his justice over the summer. With her getting justice is good, and she’s going now, and that’s an extra piece of peace for her even in, you know, in the afterlife.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY has been on a journey with Megan over the years as she fought to get justice for her son.

“I can never be as strong as Megan, you know; she’s the person I always went to. I don’t have anymore, and that’s okay. I have her in my heart. That’s why I feel like I’m moving along the way I’m moving along about Megan and for Megan and her services but it’s just a lot,” she said.

Another family read a message the family received saying the following:

“Megan was an exceptional human being. She was sweet, kind-hearted, and an active advocate for the community. She loved her family and friends, but most of all, she was a devoted mother. Megan’s children were her everything. She will go to the ends of the earth for them. When she lost Dylan, it broke her heart. But through her pain and her suffering over his loss, she started fighting for the city’s youth through Pigway to help the kids of this city become something more than just gun violence and to teach them there’s so much more in life, all while fighting for her son’s justice. We, as family and friends, will continue to honor Megan’s and Dylan’s legacy through PigWay.”

Friday, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., the family will hold a candlelight vigil and balloon release at 1216 Felicity St. in Abbeville. The balloon colors will be white, purple and silver. The family also has a GoFundMe Account to help the family with funeral expenses.

Latest Posts