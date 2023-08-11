ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– After years of waiting for answers, Megan Plowden, Dylan Plowden’s mother, said this was the closure that her and her family needed following the 2017 Abbeville murder that took her son’s life.

Jalen Juwan Levine was arrested back in December of 2017 for the murder of 14-year-old Dylan Plowden and attempted first degree murder of 16-year-old Journal Kelly. A Vermilion Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict for Levine on Friday, and he faces mandatory life without parole on the first degree murder charge and up to 50 years on the attempted first degree murder charge.

“I cried a lot last night but it was tears of joy that I could finally give Dylan his closure,” Megan Plowden said. “I also wanna thank God for making it possible for my son to live… at least live enough to clarify what happened to him.”

Megan Plowden said she never stopped fighting to get her son justice, no matter how long it took.

“Everybody was waiting for this day to come for me because they know how much that I was determined to get justice for Dylan,” Megan Plowden said. “If it took everything in me, I couldn’t give up.”

Megan Plowden said everyone in the Attorney’s Office made her feel safe while she was going through this tough time.

“Celeste is just like a second mom to me,” Megan Plowden said. “I talk to her a lot. Oh my God, I love her so much. This district attorney’s office, they all know me. They all were really comforting. Everybody in that office helped me tremendously. Everybody just knew what I was going through, and they felt my pain.”

Celeste White, the family’s attorney, said she was proud to be able to give the family the closure they needed.

“When we got the guilty as charged, I was so surprised,” White said. “I turned to my secretary and said, ‘Did he say guilty?’ It was stunning and what an honor I got to give that to Megan Plowden.”

Megan Plowden said that anyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence should never give up because you are their voice in getting justice.