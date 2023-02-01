ERATH, La. (KLFY) — An Erath elementary school teacher has been recognized for her efforts to keep Louisiana’s unique musical heritage alive.

Kylie Griffin brings her love of southern Louisiana music, culture and language into her classroom at Dozier Elementary School in Erath. And now musical instrument maker Yamaha has chosen Griffin as one of its “40 Under 40” honorees for 2023.

Yamaha launched the “40 Under 40” music education advocacy program in 2021 to “celebrate and recognize outstanding music educators who are making a difference by growing and strengthening their music programs.”

Griffin said she wants her students to appreciate the cultural identity of their community at a time when Cajun and Créole French culture are rapidly declining.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“In 1921, French was banned in Louisiana schools in an effort to Americanize the state’s population,” Griffin said. “Our grandparents were humiliated and abused for speaking French. That’s why I teach Cajun and Créole French songs to my students as well as use French in my classroom.”

Griffin says that the music she teaches has inspired the community as a whole.

“Family members tell me how much it means to them to hear their children sing French songs, especially to their grandparents who speak the language fluently,” she said.

Outside her music classroom, Griffin promotes the area’s music through groups like the Bayou Tigre Steppers, the state’s first school-sponsored, student-led zydeco ensemble, which she started in 2021. This group consists of older students who want to continue playing the music of their families.

“My goal with this ensemble is to create lifelong musicians who can preserve and continue our beautiful culture,” Griffin said.

Griffin’s love of zydeco started during her graduate studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she played in the Ragin’ Steppers band. After graduating, Griffin and her husband, Gregg, started their own group called Poisson Rouge, which just released “Là -Bas,” its first full album that is available on all streaming platforms.

Griffin also started Petits Cajuns, a Cajun French music camp, with her husband and Jason Harrington — both music teachers in the district. Camp attendees choose to learn accordion, fiddle or acoustic guitar.

“Our goal as music educators is to create lifelong musicians who want to continue to play in some capacity after they leave our music program, even if that means singing or playing songs for their children later down the road,” she said. “I hope that students in my classes, the Bayou Tigre Steppers and campers at Pettis Cajuns will continue to play and sing Cajun, Créole French and zydeco music.”