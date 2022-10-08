VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO), an Erath man has been arrested following a shooting on Oct. 7.

Gage Michael Marceaux, of Erath, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Center and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

VPSO said that deputies responded to the shooting in the area of Grosse Isle and Elton Rd, east of Abbeville. Deputies located Marceaux and found a gun in his possession. After an investigation, deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds, VPSO said.

Marceaux’s bond is set at $500,000.

The investigation is still ongoing. According to VPSO, other arrests and charges are possible.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.