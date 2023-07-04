VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The 87th annual Fourth of July celebration in Erath continued today with water fights between the Acadiana fire departments.

In Erath, they are celebrating 87 years of tradition for their Fourth of July holiday. News 10 spoke to the judge and the Miss Fourth of July about how amazing it is to see the community come out today.

Tim Crockett, President of the Louisiana State Firemen’s Association, said, “This has been going on for quite a while.. Our organization. This is the fourth time that I’ve actually come down to judge the water fights here.”

Crockett said that it brings him happiness to see the community and firemen come together.

“To come out here and see these guys coming through the water fight each year,” Crockett said. “It brings a comradery together. It brings a togetherness. Looking at the community coming out. It’s just one terrific thing that’s going on that brings the volunteers just to this area together. It just warms my heart to see this.”

The 2023 Miss Fourth of July Emma Gardiner said that being able to come out today and show support to the local fire departments is a blessing.

“To me it really means freedom,” Gardiner said. “We’re out here supporting local fire departments that are from the area. We actually know a few of the firefighters. And it’s just a blessing for us to be able to come out and do this.”

Gardiner said it means the world to her to see the community coming together, as well as, watching these traditions entertain others.

“It means the absolute world,” Gardiner said. “We even heard of some two girls that came all the way from Spain because they wanted to experience fourth of July in America, and they decided to just come to small town Erath. And I just think that is so amazing.”

The celebration for the Fourth of July in Erath will wrap up tonight with the downtown parade, the street fair, and the firework display.