MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – A Sunday morning shooting in Maurice leaves a man dead.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, they received a call early Sunday morning about a possible shooting incident located on Victoria Drive near Maurice.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where they died due to their injuries. No information on the identity of the victim is currently available.

Paul Joseph Pilette, 36 of Maurice was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Pilette was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

This investigation is still ongoing. New information will be provided as it becomes available.