LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – ExxonMobil committed $500,000 to Ducks Unlimited (DU) to help support a restoration project in Vermilion Parish.

The half-million-dollar grant will support the Bayou Chene Marsh Enhancement project near Intracoastal City. The area consists of 900 acres of marsh damaged by Hurricane Rita. The 2005 storm surge converted several hundred acres of emergent marsh to open water and continues to affect the area through exacerbated scour and shoreline erosion.

“We are pleased to see this partnership renewed and elevated,” said DU Director of Development Bob Dew. “ExxonMobil and Ducks Unlimited share a significant interest in ensuring the coastal wetlands that make Louisiana an incredible place to live, work, and visit are here for generations to come. For example, ExxonMobil has supported conservation efforts at Sherburne and Pointe-aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Areas, which are owned and managed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.”

ExxonMobil and DU partnered in 1993 on a project in Wyoming. Since then, ExxonMobil has focused the majority of its wetlands support on conservation efforts in Louisiana, and has invested $1.5 million through Ducks Unlimited.

Additional project support comes from the North American Wetlands Conservation Council, Vermilion Parish Police Jury, Vermilion Corporation, Chevron, Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, Whitestone Inc., Mr. James Broussard and DU Gulf Coast Initiative Sponsors.