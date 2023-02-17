VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Franklin resident has been arrested on several drug and firearm charges, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO).

Bryson Gaspard, of Franklin, was charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of Xanax

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I THC

Possession of Clonazepam

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession of a legend drug (two counts)

Possession of Promethazine

According to VPSO, a deputy and his K-9 partner made a traffic stop on Gaspard on Feb. 14. After speaking with Gaspard, the deputy was able to obtain a search warrant for Gaspard’s vehicle.

VPSO said that the following was seized after the search of Gaspard’s vehicle:

12 vials of suspected THC wax

Approximately 64.3 grams of suspected marijuana

15 suspected THC vape cartridges

2 bags of suspected THC gummies

4 suspected THC vape pens

2 pipes

A digital scale

Xanax

Buspirone bars

Klonopin pills

Trazadone pills

Methamphetamine

Suspected prescription cough syrup

Loaded 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty