VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Franklin resident has been arrested on several drug and firearm charges, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO).

Bryson Gaspard, of Franklin, was charged with the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Possession of Xanax
  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule I THC
  • Possession of Clonazepam
  • Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS
  • Possession of a legend drug (two counts)
  • Possession of Promethazine

According to VPSO, a deputy and his K-9 partner made a traffic stop on Gaspard on Feb. 14. After speaking with Gaspard, the deputy was able to obtain a search warrant for Gaspard’s vehicle.

VPSO said that the following was seized after the search of Gaspard’s vehicle:

  • 12 vials of suspected THC wax
  • Approximately 64.3 grams of suspected marijuana
  • 15 suspected THC vape cartridges
  • 2 bags of suspected THC gummies
  • 4 suspected THC vape pens
  • 2 pipes
  • A digital scale
  • Xanax
  • Buspirone bars
  • Klonopin pills
  • Trazadone pills
  • Methamphetamine
  • Suspected prescription cough syrup
  • Loaded 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine
Courtesy of VPSO

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty