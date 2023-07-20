VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — One man was killed in a crash involving three pickup trucks near Lake Peigneur this morning, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of 67-year-old Carroll Duhon of New Iberia, according to State Police.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 89 near Lucien Road in Vermilion Parish.

Authorities said a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Duhon, was traveling north on La. 89. At the same time, a 2014 Ram and a 2022 Ford F-350 were traveling south on La. 89. For reasons still under investigation, Duhon’s pickup crossed the center line and struck the southbound Ram pickup and Ford F-350.

Troopers said Duhon was not restrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. The drivers of the Ram and the Ford were properly restrained and reported only minor injuries.

Impairment on the part of all three drivers is unknown at this time and blood samples have been submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths since the beginning of 2023.