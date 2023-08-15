DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — A Delcambre shrimper was rescued by a charter boat after spending nearly three days stranded in Vermilion Bay.

George Romero, of Delcambre, was out shrimping in Gulf just outside the Southwest Pass late into the night when he began to experience rough seas. According to a Facebook post by his daughter, an outrigger got caught in the mud and a wave shoved it through the side of the boat.

Romero said about thirty second to a minute, the boat was fully under water. Romero says he used broken piece of his boat as a floating device and a fiberglass lid to shield himself from the heat that was baring down on him.

“Pushing up with each wave. It was going up and down, up and down. I felt it would wake me up when it would go do. I would just boom, it would hit,” Romero added.

Saturday afternoon, the owner of Vermilion Bay Charters, Lorrie Ardoin, had a group he was taking out to fish when he spotted Romero, who was walking barefoot on oysters shells.

“He did this thank you Jesus when he finally saw me. God definitely put me there to get him,” said Ardoin.

George Romero is home safe after quite the ordeal.