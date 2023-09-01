KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)– Kaplan police have made significant progress since the city implemented a curfew banning walkers and bikers from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

“Since they put the curfew in effect, we have noticed a drop in traffic after about 10:30,” Chief Joshua Hardy said. “We noticed there’s a drop in the traffic, cars, walkers, and bicycle riders.”

The curfew started at the beginning of July because the chief was getting a lot of complaints from residents.

“Citizens came and complained about how we had a lot of traffic, people walking and riding bicycles at night time,” Hardy said. “Passing through alleyways, some alleyways lead to the back of people’s residences. So they came to us and asked if there was anything we could do.”

A meeting was set up with the judge, the mayor, the city attorney and the chief. As a result, the curfew was born. The chief said officers had written 20 citations and four people were arrested.

“Some that have gotten arrested due to other felony charges and being out after curfew,” Hardy said. “Other than that, we feel that the curfew is working and keeping people off the streets.”

“We want to do everything where that doesn’t violate anyone’s rights, but we do want people to feel safe and feel safe that they can walk out of their residence at 4 o’clock in the morning to go to work and not have to worry about somebody doing something to them,” he added.