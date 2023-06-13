ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A cook at the Vermilion Parish Jail has been arrested and charged with smuggling drugs into the jail, authorities said.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said its Narcotic and Municipal Task Force arrested Paige Romero, 25, a cook at the parish jail. According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, agents received information about the cook bringing in cigarettes with suspected synthetic marijuana and suspected methamphetamine. The information also implicated an outside vendor delivery person and other civilians, authorities said.

“As law enforcement officers, we fight the fight against the use and dealing of illegal drugs daily,” Couvillon said. “When an employee, a vendor delivery person and civilians conspire to cross this line and bring contraband into the jail, it can put other jail personnel and facility security at risk. In these type cases, we will always respond swiftly and hold those accountable for it to a zero-tolerance policy. The public expects and deserves nothing less.”

Romero was booked into the jail on Tuesday, June 6 on the charges of Malfeasance in Office and Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics, (Methamphetamine) and has since been released on bail. Her employment with the VPSO has been terminated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Couvillon said this incident appears to be isolated and is not a large or widespread problem.

Although the cook was the only employee involved, the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected of both inmates and civilians, Couvillon said.