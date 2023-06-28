KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — If you fancy a late-night stroll in Kaplan, you may want to think twice. The City of Kaplan now has a curfew.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council adopted a curfew applicable to everyone in the city.

The newly enacted ordinance states that no one in Kaplan is allowed to walk, ride a bike or ride an electric bike in the city between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., seven days a week.

Kaplan Police Chief Josh Hardy requested the curfew hours, hoping to slow down crime at night in the city.

The new curfew hours will go into effect in 10 days.